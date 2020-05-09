Mushy wants to see Tigers in top-six in all formats



Former captain of Bangladesh cricket team Mushfiqur Rahim expressed his desire to see Bangladesh among the top-six teams in all formats of the game, reports UNB.





The 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has an average of 36.8 in Tests, 36.3 in ODI and only 20 in T20. He is determined to have a 40-plus average in Test before he retires. Mushfiq, who will complete 15 years in international cricket this month, talked about his wishes in an hour-long live discussion on Daily Cricket Facebook page on Thursday.





He talked about his journey from being a student from BKSP to becoming 'Mr Dependable' of Bangladesh cricket team. The Tigers are now inches away from the top six slot in the ODI formats, currently ranking at number seven in ODI and eighth in T20 internationals, but their positions in Test cricket continues to be poor at 9th slot. "I believe we can make it to the top six", Mushfiq said. "In the coming days, we will play against Australia, New Zealand and West Indies at home. We have defeated Australia at home before, played well and drew against New Zealand. We defeated West Indies also. We have the potential to be there," he added.





Mushfiq made his debut for Bangladesh at Lord's in a Test match against England on May 26, 2005. Mushfiq, who was then a 16, shared his memory of debuting for Bangladesh at the sacred ground of cricket.The dressing room at Lord's is on the second floor. One has to come down, walk through the long room where all the MCC members sit and then take the stairs outside. It takes almost two minutes.





"When it was my turn to bat, I was pretty nervous. But, once I stepped inside the boundary rope, it was all calm," Mushfiq said.





In that match, Mushfiq scored 19 and three in the two innings but showed glimpses of his batting prowess. Mushfiq, who currently has a 36-plus average in both ODIs and Tests, wanted to take his Test average over 40 before calling it a day in international cricket. "And when I sign off, I want to leave with above 40 average in Test matches," he added.





Leave Your Comments