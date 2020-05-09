Academic digitalization needs more logistics





A recent decision from the University Grants Commission (UGC) has left us spellbound and speechless. UGC and concerned ministry had a meeting with the Private University Association (the owners of the private universities in Bangladesh) to decide whether the academic activities of the private universities will go online or not. And finally, the UGC allowed the private universities to go online.







Before, there was pressure from the private university owners to run their academic and activities, and admission process digitally. However, in the previous phase, the UGC didn't allow it. However, they have always encouraged the universities to the online classes;yet they put restrictionson the online and digital exams.







Now UGC, along with the education minister, has allowed all the private universities to conduct their academic activities online. However, there is a guideline from the UGC is yet to come. And when there is a guideline, the academic activities will be according to the guidelines. And the private universities will have to follow the guidelines.







We would not have to talk about it if the Coronavirus wouldn't have created such kind of situation. And now everything seems to be very uncertain. The educational institutions might have to remain closed till September 2020. For this reason, private universities will conduct all the academic activities, including theexam, evaluation, and admission online.







The decision to go digital in academic activities is very progressive in a sense because most of the universities in the world are conducting their academic activities online. Not only that, but these universities alsooffer online courses atregular times. This Coronavirus situation just has forced them to enlarge their volume of online courses.







So far, in Bangladesh, there are more than 46 public universities and 105 private universities. And none have offered any formal online courses before. And all of a sudden, all the private universities will conduct their academic activities online. Is it because of the COVID19 situation or just the profit motive?







Now, these days a majority of the tertiary level students are going to the private universities. And a good percentage of those students are coming from middle and lower-middle-class families. Now due to the lockdown situation, all of the students have left for their home. A lot of them don't have the proper technical and technological support to participate in the online courses.







Also, each semester the students pay a handsome amount of money for registration at the university, semester fee, credit fee, and so on so forth. Since the students are participating in the online classes,then they will have to stay home and attend the classes. Then the universities will not have to use their logistics support. Will the students be exempted from those fees?







Furthermore, the internet coverage is not equal in many different locations. Still today, many villages remain out of the proper internet coverage. Since most of the students have left for their homes and many of them are living in remote areas, then how can they take part in the online classes due to the lack of proper internet facilities.







The internet remains still an expensive product. Unless the broadband connection, the internet from mobile companies iscostly, and they are not stable in many places. And in this given situation, many don't have regular income and struggling to survive. Then how will they be able to afford to participate in the digital classes?







In addition, except for a few, many of the private universities don't have infrastructural and logistical support for conducting academic activities. And now,the government and private universities have decided to go online. Will it be possible for private universities to establish support for online academic activities?







Nonetheless, except for a few private universities, many remain 'bad' private universities as their public image. And the quality of the teaching from those universities are questionable. And now, if they move to online education, then it will have an even bigger impact on their image.







Besides, without and proper planning and guideline,many private universities might take advantage of the system. This has happened before, and this might happen again. So, this is why without a proper trial and error check going online is a lethal decision. It will bring more image crisis to the education system for private universities. In addition, everything still under lockdown, so many of the students will not be able to afford their education costs.







On the other hand, public universities are not doing anything about it. This will also create discrimination. When students from the same batch will finish their degree from a private university and at the same time, students from that will have remain at the university due to the session jam. And this is not fair.







Of course, going to the online domain of the education system is essential because all most all of the world's universities are there. We also want to follow that but not like this. Because they have their developed infrastructure to support their ideas, but we don't. A teacher can well conduct a class online what about the students.







Maybe, many of them have the facility to participate in the online class. But for sure some of them will not have access to proper internet at the same time. Then they will be left behind. It cannot be good. This will create discrimination. And the appropriate administrative facilities are not available in private universities.







This is why we think going to the online domain of the education system in the lockdown situation will not bring any good to the education system. It will just be an immatureproduct of the profit-making private universities.





Nevertheless, if the government cannot step back from their decision, then they should come up with a proper plan and guideline for the private universities who are conducting online academic activities.













The writer is an Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh.

