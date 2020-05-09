Notre Dame College teacher dies of pneumonia, lung complications



A teacher of Notre Dame College in Dhaka, suffered from pneumonia, fever and lung complications, died on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) from Chandpur on Thursday evening.





Nikhilesh Ghosh, 50, taught Bangla at the prestigious college in the capital, reports UNB.





Dr Sujauddullah Rubel, resident doctor of Chandpur Government General Hospital, told UNB that the relatives of the teacher brought him to the hospital around noon while he had been suffering from severe pneumonia and lung complications.





"Considering his condition, we referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) immediately for better treatment," he added.





Dr Rubel confirmed UNB over mobile phone that the teacher breathed his last near Sonargaon while being taken to DMCH.





Hemanto Pius Rozario CSC, Principal of Notre Dame College, expressed deep shock at the death of the teacher.





He prayed for the departed soul and its eternal peace.





