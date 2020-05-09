India initiates Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate stranded Indians

The 7-day-long first phase of the 'Vande Bharat Mission' plans to repatriate around 15,000 Indian nationals from 12 countries via 64 special flights. -Agency



The government of under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commenced the biggest repatriation exercise ever with "Vande Bharat Mission" to bring back Indians stranded abroad, due to the corona virus pandemic.







This includes Indian Nationals who had travelled to different countries before the lockdown, on various purposes such as employment, studies/ internships, tourism, business, etc., are stranded abroad. Apart from the above cases, there are other Indian Nationals who need to visit India in medical emergencies or death of a family member.





In Bangladesh, the stranded Indians will be evacuated in a phased manner with the first phase, starting from 8 May 2020. In the first phase, 7 flights of Air India will carry Indian nationals to Srinagar (8, 12, 13 May), Delhi (9 & 11 May), Mumbai (10 May) Chennai (14 May) in a span of a week with each flight carrying approximately 170 passengers.







On 8th May 2020 the first flight AI1242 from Dhaka to Srinagar has carried 168 stranded students from various medical colleges in Dhaka. High Commission of India had been in constant touch with the students and resolved their various issues like food, lodging, finance etc in close cooperation with the Principals of the medical colleges who have been most generous with their support in this difficult period.







Vande Bharat Mission is a mammoth logistical exercise that involves integrated approach, meticulous planning, complex coordination and implementation between Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs and the State governments. The Ministry of External Affairs has deputed nodal officers for most of the states for the evacuation exercise.





Five special flights will bring the Indians stranded abroad to the country today. They are Singapore to Delhi (Dept: 0835 hrs, arrival 1135 hrs),Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) to Kozhikode (Kerala) (Dept:1245 hrs, arrival 2030 hrs), Dhaka (Bangladesh) to Delhi (Dept: 11:00 hrs, arrival:1300 hrs), Manama (Bahrain) to Kochi (Kerala) (Dept:16:30 hrs, arrival: 2330 hrs) and Dubai (UAE) to Chennai (Tamil Nadu) (Dept: 1450 hrs, arrival 2010 hrs)





India's repatriation exercise began on Thursday, with two flights carrying over 400 passengers landing in Kerala. An Air India flight from Abu Dhabi landed at Cochin International Airport at around 10 pm, half an hour before another landed at Kozhikode airport from Dubai. Together, there they brought home over 400 passengers.





The first batch of Indian nationalsfrom the Maldives will be brought back, under operation Samudra Setu by INS Jalashwa.





Through the Vande Bharat Mission, between May 7 to May 15 under the government's Vande Bharat Mission,India will send 64 flights and three Navy ships to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to the coronaviruspandemic. Nearly 15,000 Indians are expected to return home over the next week.





