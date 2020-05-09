Month of worshipping



Fasting is the main worship of Ramadan because it is the order of Allah. In Hadit, fasting is called the gate of worshiping. Mentioning the importance and features of worshiping of Ramadan, Prophet (S) addresses, 'O people! A prestigious month has spread its shadow upon you. The blessings and benefits of a certain night of this Holy Month are better than a thousand months.





Almighty Allah makes the fasting of this month mandatory and makes the night prayer standing before Allah Nafal. He who performs Sunnah and Nafal worships at night on this month along with mandatory prayers, the same blessings of the mandatory prayers of other months will be granted to him. And he who performs mandatory prayer on this month, will be granted 70 times more blessings than other times worship.' (Bayhaki)





The benefits of Ramadan are more beneficial than other months. The blessings and rewards of the worship of this month earn more than any other month. Truly speaking fast is such type of worship that has no comparative. The Messenger of Allah (S) performs fasting at daytime and performs long prayer at night. The companions show special importance on Ramadan. Special rewards and unlimited blessings of Allah will be granted upon him who fast on this month. In Hadith Kudsi, Prophet (S) delivers, Allah addresses, "Fasting is for mine and I will reward for this." (Bukhari & Muslim)







Performing Omra in the Holy Month of Ramadan is an important worship. Omra in the month of Ramadan earns same as blessings of Hajj. Prophet (S) delivers, 'There are seven types of deeds of slaves to Allah. Among those two earn equal blessings. In addition, one type deed earns blessings 10 times more. One type of deed earns 700 times blessings. Moreover, one type of deed earns so much blessings that are only known to Allah. First, two deeds are: worships of Allah and never comparing Him with anyone. Heaven will be mandatory for him who does these two deeds. And he who intends to perform a good deed but never fulfills this, will get 1-time blessing. And who fulfills the good deeds will earn 700 times more blessings. And fasting is only for Allah. No one knows the amount of blessings except Allah.' (Bayhaki)





People involve themselves in worships so much in the month of Ramadan leaving eating and drinking and other enjoyment that they perform five times prayer a day, recite Holy Quran, Zikir-Azkar, Tasbih-Tahlil and seek mercy to Him. Except these, they perform Nafal prayers, performing Khatam Tarabi in groups in the mosque taking rest after Iftar and eat suhur at the last part of the night, perform Tahajjut and Fajr prayer. Worshiping is a combination of prayers and fasting. For example, in the case of donating in Ramadan, it creates stimulation in the human heart. So there is no doubt that the worships in Ramadan create new enthusiasm.





The main and principal goal of fasting is worshiping. The goal of fasting is achieving the proximity of Allah through Spiritual Pursuit. If anyone keeps himself away from eating and drinking by the advice of Doctor or for any cause, that will not be deemed as worship, and will not be benefited spiritually.







Prophet (S) delivers, ' Whoever fasts in the month of Ramadan out of sincere faith, and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his previous sins will be forgiven and whoever established Tarabi on the night of Ramadan out of sincere faith and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his previous sins will be forgiven whoever established prayers on the night of Qadr out of sincere faith and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his previous sins will be forgiven.' (Bukhari and Muslim) So, come, let's show our loyalty in every deed to the Allah and Prophet (S) with belief and self-analysis in this Ramadan and get relief from our past sins through worshiping.





Leave Your Comments