America too lacks freedom of speech: FM



Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen has claimed that the Freedom of Speech and Press Freedom enjoy full liberty in Bangladesh. He made the claims while talking to Germany's Deutsche Welle (DW) on Friday. Dr Momen said, ''The foreigners are expressing concerns over the Freedom of Speech and Press Freedom with a motive,''







He made the reactions responding to the statements of the envoys of seven countries, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of US State Department and the Editors Council of Bangladesh over Freedom of Speech and Press Freedom and Digital Security Act in Bangladesh during coronavirus outbreak.







The Foreign Minister also said, ''Those who talk about the Freedom of Speech and Press Freedom, what about in their countries Do they enjoy it The America has no Freedom of Speech. Are foreign envoys allowed to talk about those countries staying there''





''Those countries should talk about the assistance they could provide in the next six months against the backdrop of COVID-19. They could talk about the cooperation for our expatriates staying in the Middle East so that they don't die from hunger,'' he added.





Dr AK Momen further said, '' You are talking about America. Those countries too have no Freedom of Speech. If you raise questions, they will ignore you. May be they will not shut TV stations. However, it will be difficult to survive with charges they put forward.''





''Press Freedom is intact in Bangladesh. No such incidents have taken place here which would hamper Press Freedom. Bangladesh is a country of Freedom of Speech. Anybody can speak here whatever he or she intends to say. Those who are giving statements over it, have other motives,'' added the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh.





Dr A K Abdul Momen said, ''If the foreigners have any concern about Bangladesh, they could convey it through diplomatic channels. The way they issued public statements, it maintained no rules.''





