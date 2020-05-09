Bashundhara corona hospital opens today



The largest hospital for corona patients in the country set up at the International Convention City Bashundhara is set to open today. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the functioning of the hospital through videoconferencing.







Health Engineering Department (HED) has done the main work of transforming this infrastructure into a hospital on the land owned by Bashundhara Group. The hospital has been established in four ICCB convention centers and one trade center.







Bashundhara Group informed that the government can use the hospital as long as it is required.







Its construction work was started on 14 April. HED Executive Engineer Masudul Alam told journalists on Thursday that the hospital is now ready for use. Two officials from the Prime Minister's Office visited the hospital on Thursday.





It may be added that Bashundhara Group's Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan proposed to the government to build up a coronavirus hospital in ICCB at the beginning of the outbreak of Covid 19 in Bangladesh. The hospital consists of 2013 beds and 71 intensive care units (ICU).





