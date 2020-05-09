Coronavirus: 128 doctors recover in Bangladesh



Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF) said 128 physicians who were diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered until Friday. "Altogether, 633 doctors, 403 nurses and 132 other health workers including medical technologists, at both private and public hospitals, have been infected with coronavirus so far," said Dr Nirupam Das, chief administrator of BDF, reports UNB.





Among the infected physicians, 435 are from Dhaka division alone. Of those, 261 are from government hospitals, 150 are attached to private hospitals while 24 are shown in other category, he said. BDF data show that of the total number, 415 doctors were infected while treating patients at government hospitals, 156 at private hospitals and 62 physicians are shown in other category.





Meanwhile, 63 doctors were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Mymensingh division while 19 in Chattogram, 34 in Khulna, 10 in Barishal, 22 in Sylhet, nine in Rangpur and one in Rajshahi division.





To cope with the worsening situation, the government has recruited 2,000 physicians, and 5,054 senior staff nurses on temporary basis to join the ongoing fight against coronavirus.





Bangladesh has so far reconfirmed 13,134 coronavirus cases and 206 deaths.





Considering the worsening coronavirus situation, the government extended general holidays until May 16. Educational institutions have been shut until May 30.





Meanwhile, the government relaxed restrictions on movement by permitting shopping malls, shops, and markets to operate from 10am to 4pm from May 10 ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.





But a number of businesses, including some in Dhaka, Sylhet and Chattogram, decided not to open until Eid considering public health safety.





