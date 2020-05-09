The way to human economy and globalization



Coronavirus death toll in the United States is increasing by leaps and bounds. The condition of Europe is awful too. Prosperous countries with highly efficient medical services have been mortally affected with Covid 19. It scares the people of least developed and middle income countries.







Some people are laying more importance on livelihood than life. Can we bring back one single life if we refer to Rana Plaza tragedy as an instance? We will have to put equal emphasis on both life and livelihood while moving ahead to build up a Bangladesh of humanistic economy. The United Nations has meanwhile warned all countries of famine.





International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cautioned about an irreversible global recession. Export market has shrunk down. China's economy is facing tremendous downturn too. Stock exchanges and banks in our country have been undergoing turmoil, corruption and anomalies for last few years. This crisis will further deepen in days to come.





Under these circumstances we will have to lay most emphasis on an effective healthcare system and sustainable economy. We need far-sighted and tech-savvy human resources for this purpose. Unskilled people, flatterers and sycophants should be kept away.





It is essential to constitute a national task force at this moment consisting of 21 dexterous members to combat Covid 19 headed by the Prime Minister. This task force can be made with 50% government officials and 50% individuals from the private sector who can work with dedication, knowledge, integrity and expertise.





Plans can be made in consultation with globally renowned organizations like KPMG, McKenzie, PWC to rescue the country's economy. Consulting firms have played vital roles for the rise of many corporations worldwide.





Simultaneously, we will have to protect our economy from the evil shadow of the vicious circle who have rampaged banks and stock markets.





At the same time a banking commission is required to streamline banks. Total recast of Bangladesh Bank and Securities and Exchange Commission is needed as well. We will also have to follow the guidelines of World Health Organization (WHO).





Financial Express published a report a couple of days ago with suggestions from business leaders representing Dhaka Stock Exchange, Chittagong Stock Exchange, Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), and a few organizations consisting of manufacturers and exporters. According to them, restrictions must be eased out in a manner that can help get maximum economic gain with minimum loss of lives through the pandemic, and at the appropriate time.





Bangladesh, having been under a form of partial lockdown for over one month to save lives, is facing heavy economic losses of about taka 33 billion a day to GDP, and with more than 10 million marginalized families missing out on the daily-waged income they rely on. Business membership organizations with considerable clout such as the ones representing the garments and textile sectors have successfully pursued the policymakers to allow reopening of factories.







The government, having been left with a difficult choice of weighing lives against livelihoods, has finally decided to allow gradual opening, a decision which, according to many experts, may have come ahead of time or without adequate preparations.





Under the current arrangements, companies operating in pharmaceutical and export sectors have been allowed limited operation from 26 April, although they had a similar dispensation from the beginning, following Covid 19-related health and safety requirements.





Partial banking services had been operating and have now been asked to expand further; and goods-transport have also been given a green signal.





However, since factories have opened up fully in several sectors without paying much attention to the gradual part of the decision, the ancillary economic activities such as food shops and accommodation in those areas have also opened up.





Additionally, a limited opening for iftar has been permitted. There are concerns though, that the limits will be observed more in being breached than followed. A large proportion of the general population, having complied with the lockdown orders, are somewhat unhappy at the current dispensation. After the last few months of the raging pandemic around the world and here at home, one thing has become clear by now--Covid-19 is here to stay for some time, at least until a vaccine is invented, which may take up to a year at least.





One thing is certain, just as the world at large, Bangladesh cannot afford an indefinite shutdown, nor will it make the virus disappear. So it should now prepare a plan to gradually open up the country and resume economic activities.





But compared to the rest of the world's experience of ending lockdowns, Bangladesh can hardly look forward to a painless transition to life as close to normal as possible.





When a lockdown is withdrawn partially or fully, a key and the first element should be maintaining physical distancing as the developed world is now practising.





Spain, one of Europe's hardest-hit countries, is also opening its economy and has let building workers return to work. Italy has opened its stationers and bookshops and Denmark is allowing children back into classrooms.





American President Donald Trump has the grandest plan to exit the lockdown which, however, has been termed delusional by some state governors. But we have to be mindful of the huge differences between the realities of those countries and that of ours. For Bangladesh, with a high population density, and the nature of economic functionalities, it is a difficult task to decide which businesses can open and which cannot, even if the parameter is crowd attention. Even a small vendor by the roadside serves more customers than is desirable at this time. The world's rich countries can still maintain a lot of social distancing by working from home because their economies are highly service-focused.









In contrast, ours is a labour-intensive economy. Unless the thousands of workers return to their crammed workplaces, the wheel of the economy will not turn.





Unless these workers get transported packed like sardines on buses from home to workplaces, they cannot make it there. Social distancing, in its true sense, is an infeasible idea in Bangladesh's context. And that alone is going to make a big impact on the coronavirus situation.





We may be looking at a massive number of people getting infected because the majority of our people are not infected yet.





We can take Spain as an example, a country with high deaths and infections. Even if the official infection rate were 100 times higher, it will still have two-thirds of its population vulnerable. A lockdown withdrawal without proper measures will put them at risk of a second wave of attack.





Experts hold the presumption it is almost certain that Bangladesh is most likely to see the same development in infection rates and death rates, a second wave, a third wave.





Those who are not infected as yet will be exposed to the virus once the shutdown is withdrawn. The infection may actually shoot up at that moment because of increased social interaction. That will overwhelm the hospital system that is already strained beyond its limit and the result will be a greater health crisis.





In poorer countries, where fewer jobs can be done remotely, distancing measures won't work as well. The virus will spread quickly, and health systems won't be able to care for the infected masses. It brings us to the next element in the lockdown exit plan - the health system.





All the countries which are now planning to exit lockdowns have much better healthcare systems than ours. They have even bolstered their general health care systems so that even with an influx of patients the non-Covid19 patients will not go untreated.





Sadly, Bangladesh does not have that luxury because of long neglect to its healthcare system through underfunding, bad planning and irregularities. The third element in the exit policy is a massive ramping up of testing and contact-tracing. This can reveal where new infections are growing, who are spreading infections and then cut off the transmission line by tracing the spreaders. Here again, Bangladesh has little chance of success. It could not as yet trace one single contact. We do not know who was the first spreader or who was the last. A successful lockdown can help the developing countries handle the exit pain deftly. India is an example. With such a huge population, it could keep its cases down and deaths too. Now it can plan an exit on a positive note.





India has achieved enormous advancement on the technological turf and service sector. Indian nationals are holding top posts in Microsoft, Google, Pepsi, IBM, Citi Group etcetera. Technological firms hold strong status in stock markets across the world but it is unfortunate that information and communication technology (ICT) firms have not been able to secure a high echelon in the stock markets of Bangladesh. The stock markets of Bangladesh have been further jeopardized through their affiliation with Chinese consortium.





Dewang Mehta, who was President of Nasscom in India from 1991 to 2001, made a long term plan in India with the consulting firm McKenzie by means of which India became a dominant country in the world in terms of information technology (IT).





Germany has engaged 200 public and private labs to increase tests. It now conducts 3.5 lakh tests a week. It now wants to track every infection contact and ramp up testing to 4.5 million a week. This will need employing thousands of health workers to collect swabs and do the testing. For now, it is slowly opening up its economy because it knows its risks are measured. The European Commission's roadmap for lifting lockdowns underpins the necessity to flatten the infection curve, a sufficiently robust health system and monitoring capacity.





Bangladesh's curve has not lifted much, mainly because of low testing. That could give it the nerve for an early start, but its anaemic health system and monitoring capacity will continue to affect its effort. Since we are living in the era of globalization, we will have to learn lessons from the success and failures of other countries.





Moreover, Bangladesh will have to apply latest innovations like artificial intelligence and blockchain technology in its industrial sector, particularly in the field of readymade garments (RMG) to survive in the present competitive world. Japan and the Japanese people have not escaped the effects of globalization. In fact Japan provides a particularly interesting case study for the way in which a nation has, upon opening itself to the outside world, adapted to the demands and expectations of that world and developed its own place in the global community. So for most countries like Bangladesh, the only choice left seems to be the concept of herd immunity, which allows a majority of the population to grow resistance to the virus by becoming infected and then recovering. Our young population is the last resort for survival even though that means many of the older generation will also perish in the process.





One may be able to reach a point of herd immunity without infection really catching up with the elderly. And when the herd immunity reaches a sufficient number the outbreak will stop, and the elderly are also safe.





Covid 19 death toll has meanwhile exceeded 200 in Bangladesh. Over 13 thousand people have been so far infected with coronavirus in the country. Around 6 thousand samples are tested in Bangladesh per day.





Health experts have said that if we want to withdraw our lockdown, we have to increase our testing capacity to more than 20,000 a day.





BRAC made a gigantic contribution in our country in eliminating diarrhoea. BRAC and other NGOs should come up right now to cooperate with the nation in the combat against coronavirus. When we achieve the capacity to identify each infected person and stop the spread of the disease through isolating patients, then the shutdown can be withdrawn.





But the reality does not allow us to be so hopeful. Conducting massive tests and contact tracing require huge manpower and money.





The USA spends more than 17 percent of its GDP for its healthcare while European countries spend around 10 percent of their GDP.





Our healthcare system has remained neglected for decades. We spend less than one percent of the GDP for the healthcare sector.





In a tragic case of irony, the health crisis has now shuttered the entire economy putting the burden on the long neglected healthcare system to fight the lethal virus and the heavy duty to clear the way for loosening the lockdown to restart economic activities.





There is no substitute for globalization. We are living in a global village. Our mega projects like Padma Bridge, Metro Rail, Elevated Expressway, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and some other infrastructural projects are being implemented by foreign companies and consulting firms. We should have a globalized approach to our fight against coronavirus too.





Globalization is inseparably connected with our RMG business and remittances sent to the country by expatriate Bangladeshis.





Finally, recalling a few words of former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan "It has been said that arguing against globalization is like arguing against the laws of gravity."





It should be noted that a neocolonial conflict is coming up in the world in the post-coronavirus era. Our policymakers who deal with foreign affairs will have to take necessary preparation right now to determine ahead of time what will be Bangladesh's role when the neoimperial strife will emerge.





The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial

Board of The Asian Age.



Leave Your Comments