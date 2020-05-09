Dr Wazed Miah’s 11th death anniversary today



Today marks the 11th death anniversary of noted nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s husband Dr M A Wazed Miah. He passed away on May 9 in 2009.



He was laid to rest at his family graveyard at Laldighee Fatehpur village in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur. Dr Wazed Miah was born on February 16, 1942 at the same village.





Every year different political and socio-cultural organizations observe the death anniversary of this noted nuclear scientist with due honor. However, due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the Pirganj upazila Awami League, Dr MA Wazed Foundation, his family and other organizations will observe the death anniversary on a limited scale this year.





Dr Wazed Miah was the youngest among four sons and three daughters of Abdul Quader Miah. He studied up to class four at the primary school at his native village and then up to class six at a high school in Pirganj town.





He passed matriculation examinations from Rangpur Zila School in 1956 in first division with distinctions and then got to Rajshahi Government College and passed the Higher Secondary Certificate Examinations.





He got to the Department of Physics at Dhaka University in1958 and obtained Honors and Masters Degrees with first class first positions in both.





This noted scientist joined the then Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission in 1963 and obtained his diploma from Imperial College of London in 1964.





He returned home in 1967 after obtaining his PhD degree in physics from Durham University in the United Kingdom and joined as a Scientific Officer at the Atomic Energy Research Centre in Dhaka.





He got engaged in post-doctoral research from November 1969 to 1970 in London.





Dr. Wazed Miah married Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on November 17, 1967.



