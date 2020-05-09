Global coronavirus cases exceed 4 million





Confirmed coronavirus cases around the world stood at 4,012,837 on Saturday morning





The virus has so far killed 276,216 people.





Currently, 2,351,480 are being treated and 48,699 of them are in serious or critical condition.





So far, 1,385,141 people have made recovery, according to Worldometer.





Coronavirus, first reported in China, is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.





The US is the hardest-hit with the highest number of infections and deaths -- more than 1,321,785 and 78,615, respectively.





While UK has the second-highest death toll with 31,241, Spain has the second-highest cases -- 260,117.





Besides, the death toll in Italy has hit 30,201.





Bangladesh so far reported 206 death and 13,134 total cases till Friday.





The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

