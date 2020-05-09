Dhaka ranks worst in Air Quality Index





The air quality of Dhaka showed no sign of improvement on Saturday morning even after rain in the previous night.





Dhaka ranked worst in the AQI index with a score of 179 at 08:14am.





The air was classified as ‘unhealthy’.





When the AQI value is between 151 and 200, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.





Indonesia’s Jakarta and India’s Delhi occupied the second and third spots in the list of cities with worst air. Both had a score of 155.





The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.





In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.





