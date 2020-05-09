Queen's Brian May rips glutes while gardening





Brian May has said he is in "relentless pain" following a gardening mishap during lockdown.





"I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening," the Queen star explained in an Instagram post on Thursday.





May said he had to go to hospital for a scan and would not be able to walk without assistance for a while.





He said he would "need a complete break" while he recovered from the injury.





The incident comes after Queen released a new version of We Are The Champions to raise money for the World Health Organization's Covid-19 fund.





The single, which has been renamed You Are The Champions as a tribute to medical staff, features May, drummer Roger Taylor and US singer Adam Lambert, and was recorded under lockdown.





May told the BBC last week that he was "angry and sad" that healthcare workers in the UK were "expected to go in and risk their lives" without proper protective equipment.





A recent BBC Panorama investigation discovered that there were no gowns, visors, swabs or body bags in the government's pandemic stockpile when Covid-19 reached the UK.





More than 100 NHS and healthcare workers are known to have died with the virus during the outbreak.





