Singapore Covid-19 cases soar to 21,707





There are 768 new cases of Covid-19 announced by the authorities on Friday, bringing the total number of cases here to 21,707.





The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release that five more clusters of infections have emerged. These are located at construction or industrial sites at 25 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace, 53 Sungei Kadut Loop, 11 Tech Park Crescent, 57 Tuas View Walk 2 and 63 Senoko Drive.





Of the 768 new cases, 11 are infections picked up from among the community – 10 are Singaporeans or permanent residents and one is a work pass holder.





Seven of the new cases are foreign workers residing outside the dormitories, and 750 are workers living in dormitories.





MOH said that the number of new cases in the community has dropped, from an average of 12 a day in the week before, to an average of 10 a day in the past week.





The number of cases in the community with unknown sources of infection has also gone down, from an average of six a day in the week before, to an average of five a day in the past week.





There were no imported cases reported on Friday.





A 34-year-old Filipina, known as Case 21161, is a Singapore work pass holder and has no recent travel history to affected countries or regions. She was tested for Covid-19 as part of MOH's extra precautionary measures for nursing home employees and was confirmed to be infected on Thursday.





Before admission, she had gone to work as a resident care associate at nursing home Ren Ci @ Ang Mo Kio.





In all, 2,040 people have fully recovered from Covid-19 and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, including the 328 discharged on Friday.





There are 1,245 patients still in hospital. Of these, most are in stable condition or improving, and 22 are in critical condition under intensive care.





MOH said that 18,402 patients are isolated and cared for at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19. – Today Online

