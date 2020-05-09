Coronavirus cases jump to 13,770 in Bangladesh; 8 more die





Bangladesh’s confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 13,770 on Saturday after the health authorities announced the detection of 636 new patients in the last 24 hours.

“Besides, eight more deaths were reported during the period, taking the death toll in the country to 214,” Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said at its daily online briefing.

Dr Nasima Sultana said 35 labs tested 5,465 samples across the country in the last 24 hours.

She said another 313 patients have made recoveries within the period increasing the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients to 2,414.





All the eight victims who lost their lives were male. “Two of them were between the ages of 71 and 80, two between 61 and 70, one between 51 and 60, two between 41 and 50, and one between the ages of 31 and 40,” Dr Nasima said.

The overall mortality in Bangladesh rate due to COVID-19 is 8.2 percent while the recovery rate 91.8 percent so far, she added.

Dr Nasima mentioned the death rate is 1.5 percent and the recovery rate 17.5 percent against the total number of identified patients.





She presented a division-wise tally of total coronavirus patients in the country where Dhaka topped with over 9,000 patients.





“Some 9177 patients are in Dhaka division, including Dhaka city and surrounding districts, 576 in Chattogram division, 163 in Sylhet division, 263 in Rangpur division, 211 in Khulna division, 400 in Mymensingh division, 130 in Barishal division and 153 in Rajshahi division,” said Dr Nasima.

Dhaka city currently houses 58.28 percent of total COVID-19 patients. “Other districts in Dhaka division have 23.79 percent patients combinedly, Chattogram has 5.45 percent, Sylhet has 1.54 percent, Rangpur has 2.4 percent, Khulna has 2 percent, Mymensingh has 3.78 percent, Barishal has 1.23 percent and Rajshahi division has 1.45 percent patients,” she added.

Within the Dhaka division, Naryanganj has the highest number of patients after Dhaka city.

In the past 24 hours, 196 people have been taken to isolation while 1,755 home and institutionally quarantined.

