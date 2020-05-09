Govt working in concerted way to tackle coronavirus: State Minister





State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Saturday said the government has been working with everyone to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

He made this remark while distributing relief goods among 500 distressed people at Gor-e-Shahid Baro Maidan in Dinajpur.

“Bangladesh will be able to prevent coronavirus if everybody stays united,” he said.

Criticising BNP, he said Tk 10 kg rice programme was benefitting 10 million people.

He said the government has taken immediate steps against misusing relief goods and 50 public representatives were already suspended on charges of misappropriation.

