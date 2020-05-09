Autorickshaw, light vehicles transport workers seek govt aid





Bangladesh Autorickshaw and Light Vehicles Transport Workers Federation (BALVTWF) on Saturday held a human chain and demonstrated in front of National Press Club demanding assistance from the government to survive the general holidays announced to prevent coronavirus outbreak.





With federation President Abul Hossain in the chair, the programme was also addressed by the organisation’s General Secretary Md Golam Faruk.





The transport workers federation leaders said the CNG-autorickshaw and light vehicle drivers and workers are passing their days in great miseries as they have been without work amid the general holidays and lockdown.





They said like other vehicles, three-wheelers and light vehicles also remained off the streets after the government shut all modes of transportation across the country from March 26.





They said the autorickshaw and light vehicle workers and drivers earn money on a daily basis to run their families. They are out of work and without money, putting them as well as their families in serious trouble.





Faruk said the transport workers are not getting food support from district administrations including that of Dhaka although the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief in a letter on March 29 asked them to extend support.





Referring to the directives of the Prime Minister, he said the PM has asked the administration to provide food support to transport workers.





“But so far we got no response from DC offices except in few districts although we’ve submitted workers’ list to the district administration,” said Golam Faruk.

Leave Your Comments