What Dhaka is talking about





French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the France national teamKylianMbappé posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received huge reactions and many fans express their feelings through comment. "Great player" Sarmin Hridita, fb









Bangladeshi Tv actress and model Safa Kabir posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Plant a tree and get oxygen for free". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Excellent" MD Sumon Khan, fb









Facebook user Nikhil Chandra posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Wow!"AF Mohammad, fb











Popular Bangladeshi model, anchor Peya Jannatul posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans expressed their love through comments. "Wonderful" Md Rasel Mia, fb



Leave Your Comments