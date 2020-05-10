Worldwide waffling





Tom Cruise might be taking his daredevilry to another level as the Hollywood star is reportedly joining hands with Elon Musk to shoot a film in space. According to Deadline, Cruise and Musk's aviation company Space X are in talks with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for filming the narrative movie aboard a real SpaceX vessel. The project has been described as an "action-adventure film". The 57-year-old superstar has built a reputation for taking extreme risks to pull off breathtaking stunts for his movies, mainly the Mission: Impossible franchise.









California-based software company Salesforce is joining the effort to help businesses reopen safely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The customer-management company is building a new platform, called Work.com, to help businesses implement measures like social distancing and contact tracing, company officials said. "When we go back to work in a few weeks, the virus is still going to be there. So we need to be thinking about what kind of things are we going to be doing to keep ourselves from the virus, or what kind of things can we do to take action to keep our workplaces safe," Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis. "When we reconfigure our workplaces, we're going to look very, very different until we're all vaccinated," Benioff said.











Fifteen children, many of whom had the coronavirus, have recently been hospitalized in New York City with a mysterious syndrome that doctors do not yet fully understand but that has also been reported in several European countries, health officials announced on Monday night. Many of the children, ages 2 to 15, have shown symptoms associated with toxic shock or Kawasaki disease, a rare illness in children that involves inflammation of the blood vessels, including coronary arteries, the city's health department said.









The wife of former Premier League footballer Kevin Phillips has been released without charge after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing. Julie Phillips had been visiting a group of people in a house in Lichfield, Staffordshire, when a fight broke out late on Saturday night, according to reports.She was arrested at the scene and quizzed by police along with two others who have since been released without charge.Mrs Phillips's Range Rover was towed from the scene, The Sun reported.Staffordshire Police said have charged 19-year-old man Nathan Michaels, of Badgers Bank Road in Sutton Coldfield, in connection with the knife attack. He was remanded in custody following a court appearance on Monday.



