Diner Sheshe





"I started getting panic calls about Covid-19 as early as December. Being a doctor I knew I needed to help whoever called me, but I was scared. I don't think anyone foresaw it getting this bad.





But when it did, what made it worse was that we didn't have proper protective gear. A month back, a patient came for a throat check-up. I didn't have a mask and he coughed on me. When I told my parents, they begged me to quit and come home. Thankfully, we got proper gear soon after, and they calmed down. We talk twice a day. My dad often tells me, 'You don't know how proud I'm of you'. It's been scary. I take swabs of Covid-suspicious patients and am in the isolation wards after. I'm used to it, but I have my moments of panic. A few days ago, I was on my way home. My throat felt itchy, and I got a cough. I told myself it was just allergies, but the next day I got a fever. I immediately got tested. While waiting for my results, I researched for the hospital and rewatched some of my favorite shows. Thankfully, I tested negative.





I resumed work after, but within a few days I got a call from mom saying dad had been in contact with a Covid-suspicious patient. I broke down- it killed me to think that I hadn't been there more for my own parents. It's been 10 days since and thankfully dad hasn't developed any symptoms. We also just found out that the Covid-suspicious patient tested negative.





They're both now safely quarantined at home. And even at the hospital, we try to create a light environment by asking about each other's well-being or cracking jokes every now and then. Since it's been a while since the lockdown was announced, people have forgotten the gravity of the situation and are itching to step out of their homes. But if that happens, it just means that what we've worked so hard for, will all be in vain. I request you all to hold on a little longer. We're almost there- but we can only cross the finish line if we do this right from here on."







Humans of Bombay, Fb

