'Setting aside differences in push to bring PH back to power'

Mahathir Mohamad (left) and Anwar Ibrahim said that they rejected the Perikatan Nasional administration. -Reuters



Malaysia's two veteran politicians Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday that they have set aside their differences for a renewed push to regain power for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.





They said in a joint statement that they rejected the two-month-old Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration that came to power unelected, and is led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin with the backing of Umno, reports The straits Times.





Tun Mahathir, 94, and Datuk Seri Anwar, 72, said many of the reforms they introduced when PH was in power for 22 months until end-February were being dismantled.





The joint statement was issued on Saturday, exacty two years after PH shocked many people by beating Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) in the May 9, 2018, general election.





BN had been in power since Malaysia gained independence 61 years ago, but many voters soured on the Umno-led coalition following the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal that tainted then-premier Najib Razak.





"We have long set aside differences, disputes, and disagreements for the people. We are old, and we do not have much time left," Dr Mahathir and Mr Anwar said. "Yet our fighting spirit still burns bright in the souls of the youth who dream of reforms. It is time for us to rise again and return the people's mandate to the rightful owners."





Their statement came as fears of the coronavirus appeared to have receded as Malaysia entered its 53rd day of the movement control order on Saturday. Malaysia on Saturday reported 54 new cases to bring the cumulative total to 6,589, with 108 total fatalities. "Two years ago, people from all religions and races helped us through donations and contributions, their voices and suggestions, hope and spirit, to see change for the better in our beloved country.





"Two years ago, we did not give up in championing the people's voice and it remains the same today," they said in the joint statement. When PH scored a stunning victory in the general election, Dr Mahathir became prime minister for the second time while Anwar was given a royal pardon and released from prison. Anwar's supporters say that PH leaders had agreed for Dr Mahathir to pass the premiership to Anwar within two years of winning power. But Dr Mahathir's camp said there was no date set for the handover.







The tensions between the two leaders over the handover destabilized PH, as did the constant fight between Anwar and his then deputy Azmin Ali over control of Parti Keadilan Rakyat.





Voters meanwhile, were unhappy as the government failed to rein in inflation, while Malay voters were concerned over the perception of eroding Malay and Muslim rights under PH. Dr Mahathir shocked PH by unexpectedly stepping down as prime minister on Feb 24, while Datuk Seri Azmin and a group of MPs left PKR to join up with Mr Muhyiddin.





Though PN, or National Alliance in Malay, is today led by Muhyiddin as prime minister and Azmin as senior minister and the second most powerful official in the Cabinet, Umno has not been willing to formalize the PN pact. Umno leaders have said they prefer to instead consolidate a separate pact between Umno and PAS called Muafakat Nasional (National Consensus in Malay).

