Rotary Online Medical Support Center inaugurated



The Rotary Medical Support Center has been inaugurated to provide medical assistance to people suffering from various diseases during this pandemic situation.





Rotary Governor (2020-21) M. Rubaiyat Hossain inaugurated the center via video conference in Dhaka on Saturday. Former Governors of Rotary, Rotary Secretary-General (2020-21) Nurul Huda Pintu among others took part in the inauguration ceremony.





Rotary's 40 specialist physicians will provide online services with patient information online from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 8.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Online Hotline Number: 09606000911.





Also, the Rotary initiative is implementing a comprehensive program to distribute cooked food to various needy people every day.





Besides, hand sanitizers and masks have been distributed in the country in response to Rotary initiatives since the beginning of the Corona period.





Leave Your Comments