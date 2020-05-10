Dr Wazed's 11th death anniversary observed



The 11th death anniversary of noted nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's husband Dr MA Wazed Miah was observed on Saturday.





The scientist was born on February 16, 1942 in a respectable Muslim family at Laldighi Fatehpur village in Pirganj upazila of Rajshahi, reports UNB. Wazed Miah authored a number of texts in physics and some political history books and served as the Chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission.







He passed away on May 9, 2009. He was laid to rest with full state honour at their family graveyard in his paternal village. Due to the present situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak, different organisations have postponed observance of the day through daylong programmes.



