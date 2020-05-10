



Kiara Advani was busy shooting for 'BhoolBhulaiyaa 2' with KartikAaryan when Covid-19 hit India and the team returned home from their Lucknow schedule. Riding high on the success of 'Kabir Singh' and 'Good Newwz', Kiara is keen to return to films, she told Mumbai Mirror, "Earlier, I was so busy working, I didn't have the time to enjoy my recent successes. Now, I do. I'm praying every day that we can go back to the sets as soon as possible. It'll be a lot different, but I'm hoping for the best." Kiara has an interesting line-up of films coming up. Her horror drama with Akshay Kumar - 'Laxmmi Bomb' was to hit the screens during Eid, while she also has VikramBatra biopic 'Shershaah' with rumoured beau SidharthMalhotra lined up for this year. While at home during lockdown, Kiara has been busy whipping up a storm in the kitchen. She revealed, "Once in a while, I bake a cake or some cookies. I also made gajarkahalwa the other day. Today, you name any Indian dish and I can make it. And that makes me really proud."





