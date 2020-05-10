Farhan donates 1,000 PPE kits to hospital





As celebrities are doing everything they can to help those in need, it's been revealed that actor FarhanAkhtar recently donated 1,000 PPE kits to government hospitals to help the frontliners who have been working in the fight against the novel COVID-19. Sharing a video on Instagram, Farhan urged everyone to donate as many PPE kits as they can. He captioned the video as, "Help our Covid 19 warriors. It is critical that we provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to our healthcare workers for their protection in this #WarAgainstCovid19.







I am personally donating 1000 PPE kits and have partnered with @tring.india to raise funds for more PPE kits which are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff." He further said, "For your contribution, I will send a personal 'thank you' video message recognizing your generosity. This video will be in permanent memory with you. Some of you will even get to interact with me over a live video chat. Log onto www.tring.co.in and go to my profile to donate. Let's all join the #WarAgainstCovid19 and #UniteForHumanity."



