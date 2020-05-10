Dancers of two generations present 'If I survive'



At present, there is nothing unknown in the world about Covid-19. Panic haunts everyone. No one wants to leave this cruel world. No one can tell who will survive who will not.





The dancers of two generations have expressed their willingness to survive in this pandemic through interview based dance performance. Model and dance artist Yousuf Rahul chalks up the idea for this performance with dance artist M K Badsha, Firoza Laboni, and Mahfuz Qadri as the supervisors.







Freedom fighter and dance choreographer DipaKhandaker, prominent dance artist DolyIqbal, prominent dance choreographer FarhanaChowdhury Baby, national film award-winning choreographer Ivan Shahariar Sohag, dancer and actress MehboobaChandni and Lux superstar Supriya Protiva have provided overall support.

