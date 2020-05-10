Online film exhibition 'Film for Humanity'



A group of filmmakers from across the country have organized an online film exhibition called 'Film for Humanity' to help people affected by covid-19. The event started from Friday May 1. The exhibited films can be streamed on Vimeo.The convener of the event is Shahadat Rasel. Besides, Jasim Ahmed, Aparajita Sangeeta and Perth Pratim Mallickfrom India are also organizers. Film for Humanity will run until June 30. The exhibition will be 'On Demand Rental'. $1 will be charged through PayPal to watch each movie. The revenue earned from the streaming will be donated to the Vidyananda Foundation.

