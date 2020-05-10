Tagore adaptations to watch on Hoichoi



On the occasion of the 159th birth anniversary of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, streaming platform Hoichoi has a wide range of films and web-series inspired by short stories and classic novels by Rabindranath Tagore. Here is a list of adaptations based on literary work by Tagore.







'Choker Bali' directed by RituparnoGhosh based on the novel by Rabindranath of the same name. The film revolves around Binodini, a young widow. Their lives are thrown into disarray when there is deceit and adultery between Binodini, Mahendra, his wife and his friend. Cast of the film features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prosenjit Chatterjee, RaimaSen, among others. The film was released in 2003 and now can be streamed on Hoichoi.







'Mrinaler Chhithi' is an adaptation Rabindranath Tagore's short story, 'StrirPatra.' The film deals with the issue of gender inequality. It traces the life of Mrinal, who writes a letter to her husband after fifteen years.





The 2012 film is directed by Soumya Sarkar and stars Juin Sarkar, Sudip Chakraborty, and Tapati Bhattacharya in various roles, among others.







'Laboratory' based on Tagore's story of the same name. Story of the film is revolves around Rebati who is attracted to Neela's seductive charms, the outcome of which leads to an unlikely conclusion.







Directed by SoumikChattopadhyay, the film stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Darshana Banik, Koushik Senand Nandini Ghoshal.







'Kabuliwala' based on one of the popular stories by Tagore, "Kabuliwala." Hoichoi brings the classic 1957 black and white film for the movie lovers which were directed by TapanSinha.







ChaabiBiswas, Jiben Bose and Kali Banerjee played major roles in the film. Story of the film depicts a little girl called Mini who befriends dry-fruit seller Rahmat, whose homeland is in the distant Afghanistan.







'Char Adhyay' based on Rabindranath Tagore's last novel, 'Char Adhyay' is set in the Bengali Renaissance of the 1930s and 1940s. The film revolves around a group of young intellectuals gets embroiled in the struggle for Indian independence, sometimes at the expense of their personal lives. Directed by Nitish Mukherjee, the film was released in 1997. 'Char Adhyay' features Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Nandini Ghosal, Kaushik Gopal, in lead roles among others.







'Chitraganda: The Crowning Wish,' is another masterpiece by Indian director RituparnoGhosh. The drama film is replete with references from Tagore's works of - Princess Chitrangada's story. Simultaneously, the story of the film narrates a deeply personal tale of a choreographer considering a gender-reassignment surgery. Main actors of the film are Rituparno Ghosh, Jisshu Sengupta and Raima Sen.



