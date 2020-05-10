

Famous actress Afsana Mimi is also popular as a producer outside of acting. The actress-producer made a short film titled 'Room Number 404' earlier this year. She has not yet released the film due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, Afsana Mimi said that it would be released after the lockdown is lifted. Regarding this Mimi said, "I was away from production because of my personal busyness. After a long time, I returned to production by directing this short film.







This short film is different, which will make the viewer's think. I don't want to say anything about the story right now. I am planning to release it after the lockdown." Meanwhile, after a long time, she is going to return to acting on the big screen again. Mimi has acted in the movie 'Pap-Punya' directed by GiasUddinSelim. Afsana Mimi fans will be able to see her on the big screen after a long time through this movie.

