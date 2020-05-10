Rabindranath's 159th birth anniv on YouTube



The special program, compiled and presented by Chhayanaut President Dr Sanjida Khatun titled 'Oi Mohamanob Ashe' streamed on Chhayanaut's YouTube channel named Chhayanaut Digital-Platform at 9:00 am, reports UNB.





"Rabindranath Tagore had always been the one quintessential companion to the Bengali nation in every battle - even during this global pandemic. We will celebrate this glorious occasion to remember the birth of this legend and his legacy in every way possible, thus this special arrangement came into fruition", Chhayanaut President DrSanjida Khatun said at the video program.





Along with the monologues by its President, the short program featured Tagore singers who remotely showcased their performances on this digital program which included solo songs by Mita Haque, Laisa Ahmed Lisa, Mohiuzzaman Chowdhury Moyna, MdSifayet Ullah Mukul, Satyam Kumar Debnath, Sejuti Barua and Semonti Monjori; group songs by AbhayaDutt, Tahmid Wasif Wrivu, Naima Islam Naj, ParthaPartim Roy, Farjana Akter Popy, Bikram Das, Mustafizur Rahman Turjo, Sutpa Saha and recitation by Jayanta Roy.





The artistes were accompanied by EnamulHaque Omar on tabla and Robin Chowdhury on the keyboard.





Due to the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19, the institution previously cancelled its most awaited Bengali New Year celebration at Ramna in the capital this year and telecasted another special presentation titled 'Borshoboron 1427' on its YouTube channel.

