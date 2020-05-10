Happy Birthday Mushy, Mr dependable turns 33



Bangladesh wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim celebrated his 33rd birthday on Saturday.





Former Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza who took to social media to wish and show his love for the Mr. dependable. Mashrafe shared a picture of him with Mushfiqur and wrote: "Happy birthday Bantu Da, many many happy returns of the day."





Espncricinfo also wished Mushfiq on his 33rd birthday. They shared two picture of Mushy in their official website on Twitter.







Mushfiqur made his ODI debut for the national team against Zimbabwe on 6 August 2006 in Harare. However, he made his Test debut against England at Lord`s on 26 May, 2005. Mushy made his T20I debut against against Zimbabwe in Khulna on Nov 28, 2006.







He has played 218 one-day internationals for the national team so far and has already scored 6,174 runs. The batsman, who has five hundred and 38 half-centuries and 7 centuries, is a right-handed wicketkeeper.





Apart from, Mushfiqur has played 70 Tests so far and scored 4,413 runs. It includes seven hundred and 21 half-centuries. He has scored the first double century in the Test match as a Bangladeshi batsman. And he scored 1282 runs in 86 T20 Internationals.

