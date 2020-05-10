Add'l Secretary dies after visiting several hospitals



Additional Secretary Goutam Aich Sarker was affected with kidney complications. His family visited a number of hospitals to get him admitted. He was finally placed in the capital's Kurmitola General Hospital. Goutam Aich Sarker died on Saturday at around 12 pm.





Goutam Aich Sarker's daughter Susmita Aich told media that her father needed ICU support which could not be arranged even after moving around different hospitals. Susmita Aich is a doctor by profession. Susmita Aich informed that she tried to get her father admitted in Labaid Hospital, United Hospital, Square Hospital, Universal Medical College and Hospital but the authorities of these hospitals did not admit Goutam Aich Sarker showing different excuses.





According to Susmita Aich, her father had trouble with his kidneys. He was suffering from breathing problems too but it could not be diagnosed whether he had coronavirus or not.





During last few weeks similar instances happened in Dhaka that critical patients could not get admitted in hospitals which is how they died.





