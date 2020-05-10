BCL expels Mumin



Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has permanently expelled its central vice president Tariqul Islam Mumin who was arrested on charges of involvement in documents forgery at Prime Minister's Office. A press release to this end was issued on Saturday signed by BCL president Al Nahean Khan Joy and general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee.





It said, ''Tariqul Islam Mumin has been expelled permanently from BCL due to his involvement in anti-organizational activities.'' Police arrested him on Friday from Bhola in a lawsuit filed with Tejgaon Police Station. An official of the PMO filed the case on May 5 accusing Mumin and two office assistants of the PMO. A Dhaka court on Friday granted four-day remand to Tariqul Islam Mumin.





As per the FIR of the lawsuit, the accused were involved in the forgery of documents over the appointment of the Treasurer of the North South University.





