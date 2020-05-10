Nafl worship in Ramadan



The worships that are not mandatory to the slaves by Allah, but if the slaves perform these worships, they will be rewarded from Almighty Creator, that optional worships are called, in Shariah, Nafl (Optional) worships. All the worships i.e. prayer, fast, Hajj, sacrifice, the charity can be nafl worship. Reciting the Holy Quran or listening to the Holy Quran is the best nafl worship.







Though nafl worship is not mandatory, if the slaves do not perform nafl worships, they will not be punished or rebuked, rather it is needed to perform some nafl worships regularly with importance. If it is not needed to perform nafl worship, why the Messenger of Allah (S) performed so much worship that His legs were swelling? Why He fast for almost whole years?





He who tries to perform some nafl worships maintaining mandatory worships, will be granted some rewards in this life and in after life from this Creator. He will be granted unlimited blessing in this life. His sins will be forgiven in the day of resurrection. The Messenger of Allah (S) addresses, Almighty Allah delivers, 'He who has enmity with the pious man, I have declared war against him. Slave achieves closer to me by these worship, among these mandatory prayers are preferable to me. And who comes closer to me by nafl prayers, I love him very much. I become his ears, by these he listens. I become his eyes, by these he watches, I become his hands, by these he holds. I become his legs, by these he walks. If he desires something to me, I grant him that. If he seeks shelter, I provide shelter to him. (Shahi Bukhari)





A hadit says about nafl, 'He who performs 12 rakat nafal prayers, Allah will build palace in paradise.' Allah addresses in according to hadit, 'O son of Adam! Pray four rakat prayers at the beginning of the day. I will solve all your works until the end of the day.' Hadit says about nafl charity, 'Charity makes cool the wrath of Allah and resist accidents.'





Though the nafl worships can be performed in the whole year, the nafl prayers in Ramadan have further importance. Prophet (S) narrates in a long hadit about the importance and duties of Ramadan, 'He who performs Nafl prayer on this month, will get as same as blessings of mandatory prayer.





In another hadit, Prophet (S) delivers, 'Ramadan appears. Therefore, O sinners, stop now. Leaves sins. And he who performs worships, perform more worships.' In this case, we have to mind that, there is no chance to perform more mandatory prayer. The only nafl can be praying more. So by this hadit, it is directed that we should perform more nafl prayer on this month. Especially, it is better to give more charity, perform more prayer, Zikir, Quran reciting, Durud, Estegfar, Dua, etc. May Allah help us perform more worships. Amin.





