96% people won't go to shopping malls: CPD



Against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, 93 percent people are against reopening of shopping malls. If the malls reopen, 96 percent people will avoid shopping to save themselves from the virus.





Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) came up with the information on Saturday at a media briefing after an online survey on reopening shopping malls.





Dr Fahmida Khatun, Executive Director of CPD led the virtual briefing and said, ''Lockdown has been continuing for more than one month. Different quarters are exerting pressure to withdraw it as the economic activities have come to a standstill. An announcement was made to open shopping malls, business centers and shops on limited scales.''





''Following the decision, we have conducted an online survey with participation of 2,264 people. Of them, 2100 have opposed reopening shopping malls which is 93 percent.''







''Would you go to shopping if the malls open? As many as 1047 people have responded to this question and of them, 1,000 replied in the negative which is 96 percent. Others replied in the positive,'' she added.





Dr Fahmida said, ''It would be wise to take into consideration the opinions of people. We think, saving lives should be the first priority, later livelihoods.''





