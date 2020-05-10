Markets, malls reopen countrywide

A fashion display of Aarong, which is one of the retail chains in Bangladesh operating under BRAC-- a non-profit development agency-- is reopening its outlets all over the country. -Collected



Markets and shops in the capital Dhaka as well as across the country reopen today for the first time since the government imposed a shutdown with a view to containing the spread of coronavirus infection one and a half months back.





In the context of the call of the Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association, the government has permitted a reopening of shops and malls on a limited scale ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. According to the directive, the fashion and lifestyle brand Aarong and footwear manufacturers Apex and Bata have announced a reopening of most of their outlets through adhering to health rules.





New Market, which is popular to middle class families in the city, will not reopen due to safety reasons. But markets like Gawsia, Chandni Chawk, Eastern Mallika, Eastern Plaza and shops on Elephant Road have reopened. Besides, DNCC markets at Gulshan 1 and 2 and Gazi Shopping Complex have also reopened.







Meanwhile, with the death toll and with new cases of coronavirus infection on an upward curve, many shop owners have decided not to reopen their businesses considering health issues caused by the pandemic. Considering the health risk of common people during the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's two largest shopping complexes-Bashundhara City and Jamuna Future Park-will not reopen. Baitul Mukarram Market, Mouchak Market, Anarkoli Market and Motaleb Plaza will also remain shut. Bangladesh Jewellers Samity has taken a decision to keep all jewellery shops closed until Eid.





Besides, all wholesale markets in the city's Gulistan and Fulbaria, especially Bangabazar Complex, Annexco Tower, Mahanagar Complex, Dhaka Trade Center, Fulbaria Super Market, Sundarban Super Market, Jakir Plaza, Nagar Plaza, Gulistan Puran Bazar and Banga Islamia Super Market, will also remain closed.





Bashundhara Goup Media Adviser Mohammad Abu Tayeb said, "The decision to keep the market closed has been taken at the directive of Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan. Businessmen of the market have agreed with the decision."





Jamuna Group Director Mohammad Alamgir Alam said, "The authorities of Jamuna Future Park have taken the decision to keep the market shut with a view to averting the coronavirus infection as the situation is getting worse day by day. Jamuna Group believes in the country and lives first, and business."





Ashraful Alam, chief operating officer of Aarong, said, "We have reopened our outlets through ensuring maximum security for our customers and employees. We ensure the physical distance of customers first."





Bata company manager Jobaer Islam said, "We have reopened most of our outlets in compliance with health rules. We have arranged adequate hand sanitizers so that our customers can enter the outlet after being disinfected."





It is mentionable that the cabinet civision recently sent letters to the home ministry, commerce ministry, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners across the country on the reopening of markets and malls from May 10 on a limited scale. It was specified in the letter that the markets and malls would shut down by 4pm every day.





