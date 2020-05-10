Ordinance promulgated allowing IT use in court proceedings





An ordinance was promulgated on Sunday allowing courts to run trial proceedings through videoconferences and other digital facilities.





President Abdul Hamid promulgated the ordinance.





Later, the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette notification, saying that it will take immediate effect.





The Cabinet cleared the draft of the ordinance two days back.





According to the previous law, the physical presence of judges, counsels and witnesses was a must to run court proceedings.





But the newly legislated law has allowed courts to conduct their activities being connected virtually.





The authorities took the step as the backlog of cases was on the rise and the litigants were being deprived of justice due to the ongoing shutdown over coronavirus pandemic.









