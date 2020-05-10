Published:  01:24 PM, 10 May 2020

Coronavirus: 58 more British citizens to leave Dhaka Sunday

Coronavirus: 58 more British citizens to leave Dhaka Sunday

Fifty eight more Bangladesh-origin British citizens will leave Dhaka for Manchester, England on Sunday.
 
A special flight of Novoair Airline brought the  58 British citizens to Dhaka from Sylhet at 9am, said an official of Novoair.
 
Later, these British citizens will leave Dhaka for England by a chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Over 1,800 British nationals have left Bangladesh for the UK by nine chartered flights from April 21 to May 7.
 
The UK government committed up to £75 million to help thousands of British people return home, according to British High Commission in Dhaka.
 
The British High Commission here remains fully operational and “we will continue to provide full consular support to British nationals in Bangladesh.”



