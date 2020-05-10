Boro procurement begins in Khulna through mobile app ‘Krishoker Hasi’





Procurement of Boro paddy directly from farmers began on Sunday using mobile app ‘Krishoker Hasi’ in Khulna.





Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr M Anwar Hossain Hawlader inaugurated the digital procurement programme by procuring paddy from farmers at Moheshwarpasa Central Storage Depot (CSD) in Digholia upazila.





He said even if industries and service-based economy has been collapsed following coronavirus outbreak agriculture-based economy is surviving.





A total of 701 tonnes of Boro paddy at Tk 26 per kg will be procured directly from farmers in Digholia upazila only through the mobile app, he said adding that 4.66 mts paddy will bought each day from farmers.





Gradually this programme will be introduced in other upazilas of the district.





Anyone can install the ‘Krishoker Hasi’ mobile apps from Google Play Store.





Deputy Commissioner Mohhammad Helal Hossain, regional food controller Md Mahbubur Rahman, Khulna regional information office’s deputy chief officer Md Javed Iqbal, additional deputy commissioner Ziaur Rahman among others were present.





Meanwhile, Digholia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Hafiz-al-Asad spoke about the process of the boro procurement through mobile apps.





On April 7, the government took a decision to procure 11.5 lakh metric tonnes of rice (boiled and non-boiled) and six lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the current Boro season.





Besides, some 10 lakh metric tonnes of boiled rice will be procured at Tk 36 per kg, 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of non-boiled (atap) rice at Tk 35 per kg and six lakh metric tonnes of paddy at Tk 26 per kg from millers.

