Schoolboy killed in Manikganj lightning strike





A schoolboy was killed in a lightning strike in Kharia village in Harirampur upazila on Saturday evening.





The deceased was identified Rashedul Islam, 15, son of Rafiqul Islam. Rashedul was a student of class X of Notakhola High School.





Locals said a thunderbolt struck Rashedul when he was fishing with two of his friends in the Padma River by a boat at 5pm, leaving them unconscious.





All of the three friends were taken to Harirampur Upazila health Complex.





Dr Murshida Khatun, resident medical officer of the hospital, said Rashedul had died before was brought to the hospital.





According to the research of Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB), 274 people were killed in 2015, 387 were killed in 2016, 372 were killed in 2017 while 449 people lost their lives in 2018 in lightning strikes.





Experts claimed that the rate of lightning strikes increased in Bangladesh due the adverse effect of climate change and the multidimensional use of electric equipment in the context of economic development.





