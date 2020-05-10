College student stabbed dead in Pabna





A college student was stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants on Saturday in Pabna Municipaity area.





The deceased was identified as Jewel Rana Akash, 20, son of Sujon Mia of Mondolpara in the area. He was a student of Pabna Technical School and College.





Family and Police sources said he remained missing since he went out of house after receiving a mobile phone call at 10am.





Informed by locals, police rescued him from Sadhupara Suice Gate area and admitted him to Pabna General Hospital where he died at 4pm, they added.





Nasim Ahmd, officer-in-charge of Pabna Sadar Police Station , said the motive behind the murder is still unclear.

