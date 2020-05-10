Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 280,431









The global death tally from coronavirus pandemic reached 280,431 as of Sunday morning.





Even if the deadly coronavirus overwhelmed the world population, the graph shows that almost 98 percent of the infected people are currently in mild condition.





Since first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 4,100,729 people globally, according to Worldometer.





Meanwhile, among the currently 2,378,823 infected patients, 2,331,142 are in mild condition, which is 98 percent.





On the other hand, 47,681 infected of the currently infected patients are in serious condition, and their percentage is only two, the Worldometer shows.





So far, 1,441,475 people have recovered from COVID-19.





The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Until Sunday, the USA, top single country with highest damages, confirmed 80,037 deaths and 1,347,309 cases while Spain reported 26,478 deaths and 262,783 cases until Sunday.





The UK has topped Italy in death tally on Sunday as the death toll reached 31,587 on Sunday morning while Italy recorded 30,395 deaths so far.





France, on the other hand, has reported 26,310 deaths and 176,658 cases.





The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.





In Bangladesh, the country has so fir confirmed 214 deaths and 13,770 coronavirus cases.





As the situation has been worsening, Bangladesh has extended general holidays until May 16.





Meanwhile, the country has relaxed some restrictions on people’s movement.

