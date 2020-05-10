PM receives donations for relief fund









Over 55 government agencies, public and private organisations, and educational institutions on Sunday provided donations to the Prime Minister’s Relief and Welfare Fund to help the poor affected by COVID-19 fallout.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the donations through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganobhaban in the morning.





Representatives of the organisations handed over cheques of donations to PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister’s Office.





Communist Party of China provided 50,000 surgical masks for the fund.





The rest 55 organisations and institutions that provided donations include the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education; Secondary and Higher Education Division; Technical and Madrasah Education Division; Jahangirnagar University; Shahjalal University of Science and Technology; Khulna University; Khulna Agricultural University; Cumilla University; Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University (Jamalpur); Sheikh Hasina University, Netrakona; Pabna University of Science & Technology; Islamic University, Kushtia; Dhaka University of Engineering & Technology; North South University; Noakhali Science and Technology University; Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University; and Willes Little Flower School and College.





The organisations also include the Ministry of Commerce; the Ministry of Agriculture; the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs; the Ministry of Industries; Security Services Division; Posts and Telecommunication Division, Information and Communication Technology Division, Nagad (State-owned financial service); Bangladesh Election Commission Secretariat; Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Ministry of Defence Constabulary (MODC); Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF); Bangladesh Security and Exchange Commission; Dhaka Stock Exchange; Chattogram Stock Exchange; Jiban Bima Corporation; Sadharan Bima Corporation; Investment Cooperation of Bangladesh; and Bangladesh Insurance Association.





The organisations also include Bangladesh Bar Council; Bangladesh Judicial Service Association; BCS Customs Association; Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS); BCS Agriculture Association; Bangladesh Election Commission Officers’ Association; Poultry Association; Bangabandhu Diploma Engineers’ Parishad; Roads and Highways Diploma Engineers’ Association; Bangabandhu PWD Diploma Engineers’ Association; Bangladesh Tea Association; Bangladesh Engineers’ Club Limited; BUET Teachers’ Association; Bangladesh Registration Services Association; Thermax Group; Max Group; Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank; Bangladesh Krishi Bank; and Purbachal Club Limited.





Besides, an individual, Mostasim Billah Siam, donated money to the PM’s Relief and Welfare Fund.

