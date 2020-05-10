COVID-19 cases rise to 207 in Rajshahi division









Ten more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 in Rajshahi division Saturday, bringing the division’s total number of reported cases to 207.





Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya said a significant number of three people tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day in Joypurhat district Saturday, raising the district’s total number of coronavirus cases to 43.





Following confirmation of new Covid-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons at different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown.





Dr Gopen said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home quarantine so that the virus cannot spread further.





The district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 17 in Rajshahi, 15 in Chapainawabganj, 62 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, 43 in Joypurhat, 37 in Bogura, six in Sirajgonj and 15 in Pabna districts.





He said all the confirmed cases for COVID-19 are undergoing treatment while 222 others in isolation units of different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 164 were released in the division.





On the other hand, a total of 1,019 more people were released from quarantine as they were given clearance certificates upon expiry of their respective 14-day quarantine period in all eight districts under Rajshahi division in the past 24 hours till 8am today.





With this, the number of total released people stood to 20,073 and 7,887 others remained in home and institutional quarantine in the division at present.





Dr Gopendra Nath said a total of 27,960 had, so far, been put under quarantine since March 10 last to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).





Meanwhile, a total of 575 new persons have been kept under home quarantine in the division in the last 24 hours till this morning as a part of the present hectic and relentless efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine.





Among the new quarantined people, three people have been kept in Rajshahi, 244 in Chapainawabganj, 136 in Naogaon, 74 in Joypurhat, 48 in Bogura, 28 in Sirajgonj and 42 in Pabna districts.





Dr Acharya added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.





