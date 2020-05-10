208 COVID-19 patients so far confirmed in Narsingdi









Twenty nine more new coronavirus infected patients have diagnosed in the last four days till yesterday in the district, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 208.





Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Ibrahim Titan told BSS yesterday said





208 persons so far were diagnosed as coronavirus positive after testing 1480 samples in the six upazilas of the district.





Among the total patients, 116 are in Sadar upazila, 18 in Shibpur upazila, 17 in polash upazila, 5 in Monohardi upazila, 25 in Belabo upazila and 27 in Raipura upazila, he said.





He also said so far, two persons died from the virus infection and 140 patients were released from isolation after their treatment.





Currently, 66 patients are in isolation center of district, he added.

