Coronavirus: latest global developments









Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.





– Worldwide cases pass 4 million –





There are now at least 4,001,437 cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to an AFP tally at 2145 GMT Saturday, based on official sources.





The virus has killed 277,127 people since it surfaced in China late last year.





The United States is the worst-hit country, with 78,320 deaths. Britain follows with 31,587, then Italy with 30,395 deaths, Spain with 26,478 and France with 26,310.





– Russia mutes WWII parade –





Celebrations marking the end of World War II are scaled back in Russia, which usually hosts grand military parades for the event a day later than the rest of Europe, postponing a Red Square parade. President Vladimir Putin gives a speech outside the Kremlin instead.





Putin makes no mention of the virus, though Russia is now the fifth hardest-hit country and 10,000 new cases have been confirmed every day this week.





– But Belarus marches on –





In neighbouring Belarus, however, thousands of troops parade before crowds of spectators in Minsk to mark 75 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany.





President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been dismissive of the pandemic and the “psychosis” around the virus, watches in military uniform with top brass as some 4,000 troops march past and planes and helicopters fly overhead.





– Britain considers quarantining foreign visitors –





Britain may introduce a 14-day mandatory quarantine for international arrivals to stem the spread of coronavirus, says an airline association, sparking alarm in the hard-hit industry.





Media reports suggest that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could unveil the measure on Sunday evening, when he sets out measures to ease the lockdown there.





– Nearly 200,000 cases in Russia –





Officials say the number of confirmed infections has risen by another 10,817 to reach a total of 198,676.





Russia says the increase is due in part to a huge testing campaign, while the country’s reported mortality rate is much lower than in many countries, with 1,827 dead.





– Drones disinfect India hotspot –





Indian authorities use drones and fire engines to disinfect the western city of Ahmedabad, where virus cases have surged and the population numbers 5.5 million people.





Fresh clashes also erupt between about 500 migrant workers demanding to be allowed to return to their home towns and police in Gujarat’s industrial hub of Surat.





– Temperature checks –





Air France will start checking passengers’ temperatures when France’s lockdown measures are eased on Monday.





The airline says it could bar anyone from boarding its flights if their temperature is deemed too high.





