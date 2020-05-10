Coronavirus cases reach 14,657 in Bangladesh; 14 more die









Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh surged to 14,657 on Sunday after the health authorities announced the detection of 887 new patients in the last 24 hours.

“Besides, 14 more deaths were reported during the period, taking the death toll in the country to 228,” Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said at its daily online briefing.

In the last 24 hours, 36 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 5,738 samples, she added.

Coronavirus, first reported in China in December last year, has infected 4,100,729 people and killed 280,431 worldwide as of Sunday morning, according to worldometer.

The virus is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.

