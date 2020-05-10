Bidi workers warns of tough agitation

Bidi workers of Rangpur district formed a human chain in front of the district press club on Sunday in protest against civil society members’ demand for shutting the bidi sector.

Bidi workers of Rangpur district have warned the authorities of tough movement if they take any move to stop production and sale of bidi without arranging alternative jobs for them.





They issued the warning at a human-chain programme arranged in front of Rangpur district press club on Sunday, according to press release received in Dhaka.





The agitation comes after civil society members and a lawmaker recently wrote to the prime minister and the health minister demanding steps to stop production and sale of bidi.





Speakers at the programme said over 2 million people, including the underprivileged, widows and persons with disabilities, are working in the bidi industry finding no other alternative employment.





They said they workers will face financial hardship if the industry is shut without arranging alternative employment for them.





Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation central working committee president Amin Uddin BSc and central deputy security Abul Hasnat Lavlu spoke at the event, among others.





Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) central committee member and Rangpur district unit senior vice-president Md Shariful Islam also spoke at the programme, attended by over a hundred workers.





Terming the move of the civil society members a conspiracy against the workers, the speakers said they never stand by the helpless people or provide them any job opportunity.

They demand declaring bidi sector a cottage industry and cutting tax on the sector. They also demand imposition of high tax on multinational tobacco product manufacturers for protecting the bidi workers.





