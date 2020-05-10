BSFMSTU donates TK 10 lakh to PM’s relief fund







Bangamata Sheikh Fajilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University (BSFMSTU) has donated Tk 10 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Relief and Welfare Fund to expedite government’s steps taken to fight the coronavirus.





Vice Chancellor of BSFMSTU Professor Dr Syed Samsuddin Ahmed handed over the cheque on Sunday.







Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the cheque on behalf of the Prime Minister's Office.







BSFMSTU registrar Khandaker Hamidur Rahman was also present among others.



During handing over the cheque, Vice Chancellor of BSFMSTU assured of university’s continuous support towards all activities taken by the Prime Minister in response to the situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak and also apprised about various academic initiatives taken by BSFMSTU in this ongoing situation.





Prime Minister appreciated the steps taken by Bangamata Sheikh Fajilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University and also thanked all university officials, teachers and staffs for providing generous humanitarian assistance to face Covid-19 crisis.





