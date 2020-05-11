What Dhaka is talking about





Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a forward for French club Paris Saint-Germainand the Brazil national team Neymar posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has received 356k reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Excellent footballer"Geraldo Jose, fb









Popular Bangladeshi actress and model Nusrat Imrose Tisha posted a picture on her FB page. The photo caption includes, "In a world where there was no CORONA!". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. " Nice" Habib, fb











Facebook user S R Hossain posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Beautiful" Madhumita Roy, fb











Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Ziaul Faruq Apur basheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful" Rumki Haidar, fb



Leave Your Comments